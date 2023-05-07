The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to always identify their target, and be aware of what's in front and behind it, before taking their shot.
The warning comes because two central Indiana hunters suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday when Shawn Hooper, 54, of Fishers reportedly misidentified the men and fired in their direction.
Indiana Conservation Police said Hooper was hunting turkey at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest southwest of Indianapolis when the shooting occurred.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks
Brown County State Park
Chain O' Lakes State Park
Charlestown State Park
Clifty Falls State Park
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Fort Harrison State Park
Harmonie State Park
Lincoln State Park
McCormick's Creek State Park
Mounds State Park
O'Bannon Woods State Park
Ouabache State Park
Pokagon State Park
Potato Creek State Park
Prophetstown State Park
Shades State Park
Shakamak State Park
Spring Mill State Park
Summit Lake State Park
Tippecanoe River State Park
Turkey Run State Park
Versailles State Park
White River State Park
Whitewater Memorial State Park
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.