The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to always identify their target, and be aware of what's in front and behind it, before taking their shot.

The warning comes because two central Indiana hunters suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday when Shawn Hooper, 54, of Fishers reportedly misidentified the men and fired in their direction.

Indiana Conservation Police said Hooper was hunting turkey at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest southwest of Indianapolis when the shooting occurred.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

