2 nabbed for stealing car leading chase through Lake County, police say

Two men were arrested for stealing a car, along with other charges, March 10.

An officer with Lake County Sheriff's Department Drug Task Force — High Crime Unit observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee fail to stop at a red light during the evening on I-65 and US-231, police said.

The officer had heard on his police radio that the Jeep had already attempted to evade a Munster police officer.

He then attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle entered the entrance ramp to I-65 and began speeding at a rate higher than 100 miles per hour, police said. He swerved to switch lanes and pass other traffic multiple times.

At the US-30 overpass, the driver slowed as he approached police officers positioned to stop the vehicle. The driver attempted to go around officers by driving the wrong way on a ramp, sideswiping another vehicle which left the scene, police said.

The Jeep reentered I-65 and struck stop sticks placed by police officers, leading to a rear tire deflating and falling off the vehicle, police said. The Jeep crashed into the median and the two men got out and ran toward Merrillville High School, police said.

Department K-9 Thanos pursued and stopped one. Both men were taken into custody, cleared by hospital staff and transported to Lake County Jail.

The Jeep was stolen out of Chicago in November 2021, police said. The Massachusetts license plate was stolen from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend in January 2022, police said.

Munster, Hammond, St. John and Valparaiso Police Departments assisted in the patrol and helped with arrest of the subjects. Indiana State Police also helped and participated.

"Working together, these officers braved heavy traffic and an approaching snow storm to successfully and safely stop a dangerous driver," a press release from Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

