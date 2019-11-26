{{featured_button_text}}
BROOKSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police have identified a trooper who was shot in the leg during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.

They say 18-year veteran Master Trooper Joseph Livers (LY'-vers) sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower left leg during the shooting about 8 a.m. Saturday near Madison. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says 59-year-old Wade Roark surrendered to police at the scene and is being held on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery, and criminal recklessness.

Wheeles says the standoff began around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a male suspect firing shots. He says Roark was in the basement of the home when he shot through a hole in the basement wall and hit Livers.

