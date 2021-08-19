Body of missing 11-month-old girl found in Starke County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An 11-month-old northern Indiana girl who had been reported missing was found dead in a wooded area after a man who had agreed to babysit the toddler for a few days led authorities to her body, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman Jr. said that man, Justin Miller, 37, would be formally charged Thursday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. His initial hearing is expected Friday.

Chipman said Mercedes Lain's body was found after 9 p.m. Wednesday in a densely wooded area of Starke County near the Marshall County line after Miller led officers to the site.

"It's a tragedy," Chipman said, adding that officers who had searched for the Plymouth girl had hoped she would be found alive.

An autopsy had not been performed on the child's body as of Thursday morning, he said.

Chipman said the girl's father, Kenny Lain, left Mercedes with Miller on Friday at a Plymouth motel to babysit for the weekend so he and the girl's mother, Tiffany Coburn, could have "a few days break from their child."

But after Miller did not bring the toddler back as planned on Sunday her parents reported her missing to police, he said.