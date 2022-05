Burglar nabs extra decades in prison for grabbing gun after entering home

Potential burglars take note: If you acquire a gun or another deadly weapon after breaking into a home or building you now may face up to 30 years in prison upon conviction, instead of possibly just one year if you stay away from the weapon.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the conviction of a central Indiana man for burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 2 felony, even though the man only obtained the gun after breaking into an Alexandria house.

According to court records, Zachary Fix, 29, and a friend broke into the home of a disabled man and ransacked it on July 7, 2017, seeking money and property with which to buy drugs.

During the burglary, Fix grabbed the man's handgun, used it to pistol-whip the man, and eventually stole from the man a total of 12 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and additional items totaling $11,000, records show.

According to court records, Fix was convicted, among other crimes, for burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, even though Fix did not have a gun when he initially entered the victim's home.

In a 5-0 decision, the state's highest court said not having a gun at the start of a burglary doesn't mean a level 5 felony burglary (1-6 years in prison) can't become a level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon (10-30 years in prison) if the perpetrator obtains a weapon as the burglary unfolds.

"Burglary is an ongoing crime that encompasses a defendant’s conduct inside the premises, terminating only when the unlawful invasion ends," wrote Justice Christopher Goff for the Supreme Court.

Goff rejected Fix's contention that the armed or unarmed status of a burglar should be determined at the point the burglar unlawfully crosses the threshold of a building.

The justice said both the plain language of Indiana's burglary statute and the principles of common-law burglary make it illogical to criminalize the offender's acts only at the beginning of a burglary, rather than considering whether the burglar's subsequent actions qualify for a crime enhancement.

"To terminate culpability at the threshold would circumvent the enhancement for any burglar wise enough to retrieve a deadly weapon (e.g., a standard kitchen knife) once inside the premises, effectively defeating the statutory goal of ensuring public safety," Goff said.

Records show Fix initially was sentenced to 38 1/2 years in prison in connection with the burglary.

Following review, the Supreme Court reset his maximum possible sentence to 37 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.

