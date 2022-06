Calumet City man dies in collision on I-94, police say

SOUTH HOLLAND — A 55-year-old Calumet City man died following a fatal collision on Interstate 94 near South Holland on Tuesday morning, police said.

His name is not yet known.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 394 to I-94. Another vehicle was disabled and stationary on the shoulder between the ramp of I-394 and I-94.

For unknown reasons, the first vehicle struck the second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second driver was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver of the first vehicle was issued citations for improper lane usage, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and approaching a disabled vehicle and failing to yield the right of way.

The incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. All lanes of traffic were opened approximately an hour later.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.