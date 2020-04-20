Debt collectors can't grab coronavirus stimulus cash, Indiana high court rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Creditors cannot seize any portion of the $1,200 coronavirus aid payments most Hoosiers are due to receive from the federal government under the CARES Act.

In a first of its kind ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court on Monday prohibited all new court orders to hold, attach or garnish funds from debtors — for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency — if the money is attributable to an economic stimulus payment.

The exemption specifically does not apply to judgments or orders for payment of child support. But all other creditors are barred from obtaining a court order to force repayment of a debt using stimulus funds.

According to the high court, existing wage garnishment orders remain in effect, though debtors are entitled to seek a court hearing to distinguish stimulus funds from other money in a bank account that's subject to seizure by creditors.

Local courts are required to treat requests for such hearings as "essential" and "urgent," and they must be heard by the court, either in-person or remotely, within two business days, the Supreme Court said.

The justices acknowledged they considered prohibiting the enforcement of all new and continuing wage garnishments while the state coronavirus emergency declaration is in effect.