Debt collectors can't grab coronavirus stimulus cash, Indiana high court rules

Creditors cannot seize any portion of the $1,200 coronavirus aid payments most Hoosiers are due to receive from the federal government under the CARES Act.
In a first of its kind ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court on Monday prohibited all new court orders to hold, attach or garnish funds from debtors — for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency — if the money is attributable to an economic stimulus payment.
The exemption specifically does not apply to judgments or orders for payment of child support. But all other creditors are barred from obtaining a court order to force repayment of a debt using stimulus funds.
According to the high court, existing wage garnishment orders remain in effect, though debtors are entitled to seek a court hearing to distinguish stimulus funds from other money in a bank account that's subject to seizure by creditors.
Local courts are required to treat requests for such hearings as "essential" and "urgent," and they must be heard by the court, either in-person or remotely, within two business days, the Supreme Court said.
The justices acknowledged they considered prohibiting the enforcement of all new and continuing wage garnishments while the state coronavirus emergency declaration is in effect.
However, the court determined doing so would "sweep far too broadly in impeding legitimate collection efforts," and therefore it limited the garnishment protection only to the coronavirus stimulus payment.
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, dissented from the Supreme Court's 4-1 ruling on garnishing CARES Act payments.
Slaughter said while he shares the court's goal of providing relief to Hoosiers facing severe financial challenges amid a pandemic, he finds no legal basis for the Indiana Supreme Court to halt debt collection efforts.
"I am aware of no law — federal or state — exempting these stimulus payments from garnishment and attachment. And the court cites none," Slaughter said. "Nowhere did Congress declare these payments to be off limits to collectors and creditors. And, to date, neither has our Legislature."
Slaughter said it's not the court's role to act in place of the political branches of government. Which, if they want the money protected, can revise the law to make clear the funds are not subject to garnishment and attachment, he said.
"The course we choose today — providing substantive relief through our original jurisdiction in what amounts to 'adjudication by rulemaking' — finds no legal support. And it is incompatible with the exercise of judicial power," Slaughter said.
The lawsuit seeking to protect CARES Act payments from creditors was filed by Indiana Legal Services, Prosperity Indiana, Neighborhood Christian Legal Services, and the Indiana Institute for Working Families.
Jessica Fraser, director of Indiana Institute for Working Families, was among those cheering the result.
"We are grateful that the Indiana Supreme Court took this step," Fraser said. "It is a relief that stimulus payments will be able to be used to meet urgent needs like housing, food, medicine and utilities."
"If Congress provides any future stimulus payments, it should ensure that these payments are clearly protected from bank account seizure by other creditors and debt collectors."
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a candidate for the Democratic attorney general nomination, also said the Supreme Court "made the right call here."
"Hoosiers are struggling right now. It is unimaginable that we would push down those who need this help the most," Tallian said.
