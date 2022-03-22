 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delivery truck crashes into semi on U.S. 41, police say; driver airlifted to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
US 41 crash

A delivery truck rear-ended a semi Monday morning on U.S. 41 in Newton County, police said. The driver was extricated and flown to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

 Annie Mattea

LAKE VILLAGE — The driver of a delivery truck was airlifted to an Illinois hospital Monday after crashing into the rear of a semi on U.S. 41 at Ind. 10, police said. 

A 32-year-old Wisconsin semi driver was stopped at a red light on U.S. 41 and began driving when the light turned green, according to a preliminary investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The semi was rear-ended by a delivery truck driven by a 40-year-old Lowell man, police said. The delivery truck's driver was extricated and flown to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Police did not have information on the unidentified driver's condition Tuesday morning. 

Assisting agencies included the Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Newton County EMS and the Lake Township, Lincoln Township and Morocco fire departments. 

