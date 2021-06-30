Federal judge strikes down Indiana abortion 'reversal' advisory

But he said high court precedent "does not allow a state to compel abortion providers to recite anything the state chooses."

In this case, Hanlon said requiring doctors tell patients there is "some evidence" supporting abortion "reversal" — when there is not — is speech compelled by the government and that runs afoul of the First Amendment.

"Because the evidence in the record does not show that the required disclosure is 'truthful and not misleading,' it is not a reasonable regulation of the practice of medicine ...," Hanlon said.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, said he's reviewing the ruling with an eye toward next steps.

Rokita is likely to appeal Hanlon's decision to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, which repeatedly has affirmed lower court decisions striking down Indiana abortion restrictions enacted by Republican Indiana governors and legislators over the past decade.

The statute was challenged by a coalition of abortion rights organizations that have succeeded in blocking the enforcement of similar abortion "reversal" advisories required by laws enacted in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee.