Federal judge under the gun to decide propriety of Lake’s judicial selection system

HAMMOND — A federal judge said Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.’s may have waited a little too late to stop the appointment of a new Lake Superior Court judge next month.

McDermott wants an injunction to stop Indiana’s new judicial appointment system from coming to life in less than four weeks to replace a Lake Criminal Court judge, who just died in office.

But McDermott only requested the injunction Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon said that gives him too little time to generate a reasoned opinion on whether Indiana’s new judicial system denies minority voters a voice in selecting local judges.

Simon, who held a telephone conference Monday on the issue, criticized lawyers for McDermott’s suit for not raising the issue sooner.

"You guys have created a fire drill you could have avoided if you had asked for an injunction last May when you first filed your suit," Simon complained.

Nevertheless, Simon said he will give lawyers on all sides of the issue until Dec. 9 to given him guidance with written arguments on what ruling he should make.