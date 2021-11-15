Federal judge under the gun to decide propriety of Lake’s judicial selection system

HAMMOND — A federal judge said Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.’s may have waited a little too late to stop the appointment of a new Lake Superior Court judge next month.
McDermott wants an injunction to stop Indiana’s new judicial appointment system from coming to life in less than four weeks to replace a Lake Criminal Court judge, who just died in office.
But McDermott only requested the injunction Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon said that gives him too little time to generate a reasoned opinion on whether Indiana’s new judicial system denies minority voters a voice in selecting local judges.
Simon, who held a telephone conference Monday on the issue, criticized lawyers for McDermott’s suit for not raising the issue sooner.
"You guys have created a fire drill you could have avoided if you had asked for an injunction last May when you first filed your suit," Simon complained.
Nevertheless, Simon said he will give lawyers on all sides of the issue until Dec. 9 to given him guidance with written arguments on what ruling he should make.
Bradley M. Dick, an attorney for Mayor McDermott, argued Monday that Lake’s judicial nominating system violates the voting rights of Lake County’s minority voters by taking judicial selection out of their hands into those of a Republican governor.
Jefferson S. Garn, an assistant Indiana attorney general defending the nonpartisan judicial election system, argued Monday that McDermott doesn’t have any standing to challenge it.
The deadline for the federal judge’s decision is running neck and neck with the state’s deadlines to name a new local judge to replace Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell died Oct. 19.
In most Indiana counties, voters would replace her in next year’s elections.
But Indiana removed the selection of new Lake County’s Superior Court judges from partisan politics four decades ago.
Supporters of nonpartisan judicial selection argue it frees judges from having to conform to seek justice outside of narrow political agendas.
Critics say it frustrates the will of Lake County’s voters, many of whom are minorities.
The current system allows Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, to name three of the seven Judicial Nominating Commission members to nominate new judge applicants.
The Judicial Nominating Commission is giving any Lake County lawyer until noon Dec. 6 to apply for the Superior Court judicial vacancy.
The commission will meet Dec. 13 to interview all applicants.
They will nominate five finalists from whom the governor will pick the new judge.
Voters are left out of the process until two years later when the new judge come before them to be retained or rejected.