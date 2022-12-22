Governor appoints new judge to fill vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals

The Indiana Court of Appeals vacancy created when Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, took his seat on the Supreme Court in September will be filled by a county judge from northeast Indiana.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday appointed Judge Dana Kenworthy, of Grant County, to the 15-judge state appellate bench.

"Judge Kenworthy is one of the sharpest legal minds in our state which is what brought her to the courtroom, but it’s her passion for children and families that has kept her there," Holcomb said.

"The Indiana appellate court will benefit from her critical thinking skills, problem-solving technique, reasoned decision-making and her sense of justice," he added.

Kenworthy, 50, has sat as a superior court judge since 2010. During her tenure, Kenworthy founded one of the state's earliest Family Recovery Courts, which applies the problem-solving court model to help the highest-need and highest-risk families remain intact.

Prior to her judicial service, Kenworthy worked as a Grant County deputy prosecutor for 10 years, focusing on cases involving child abuse, sexual assault, juvenile delinquency and domestic violence. She's a graduate of Ball State University and earned her law degree at Indiana University in Indianapolis.

"Dana Kenworthy is an outstanding and innovative jurist, legal scholar and is greatly respected throughout Indiana," said Chief Justice Loretta Rush. "She brings a wealth of experience and humanity to our appellate bench."

Kenworthy said she's "humbled and honored" to be chosen by the governor for the appellate court, and grateful to her friends and colleagues who supported her through the state's merit-based judicial selection process.

"It is a rare privilege to serve on the Indiana Court of Appeals, and I will work hard every day to be worthy of the position," she said.

Kenworthy initially will serve a two-year term. Hoosier voters then decide at the next general election whether to retain her on the Court of Appeals for a renewable 10-year term.

