Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.

"Judge Foley brings to the bench a calm and confident demeanor no matter the case before him or its complexity," Holcomb said. "The Indiana appellate courts will benefit from his extensive experience, his compassion to do what’s right and his sense of justice."

Foley is a native of Morgan County, located southwest of Indianapolis, and previously worked in his family's Martinsville law firm and as county attorney before being elected judge in 2014. He earned his bachelor's and law degrees at Indiana University.

"I look forward to the opportunity to work with the other judges of the Court of Appeals for the advancement of justice in the state of Indiana. I am privileged to follow Judge Najam, who exemplified the characteristics of a strong judicial leader. I remain committed to the rule of law, leadership within the judiciary and service to my community," Foley said.

Altogether, nine candidates applied for the appellate court vacancy that only was open to lawyers and judges living in roughly the southern half of the state.

Foley, however, will participate in three-judge panels that hear and rule on criminal and civil appeals from all corners of Indiana.