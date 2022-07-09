Governor's Supreme Court pick creates vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals

The governor's selection of a Northwest Indiana native to fill an upcoming vacancy on the five-member Indiana Supreme Court has opened up a seat on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Appeals Judge Derek Molter, a 40-year-old Indianapolis resident originally from Newton County, will succeed Justice Steven David on the state's high court later this year following Molter's June 10 appointment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

That's prompted the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to begin soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested in succeeding Molter on the appeals court.

The application deadline is Aug. 12. However, all applicants for this vacancy must reside in the 2nd Appellate District, which generally includes Indianapolis and nearby counties in north central Indiana.

Map of Indiana Court of Appeals Districts Northwest Indiana and the northern third of the state is located in the Third Appellate District, as well as the Fourth and Fifth Districts th…

The commission plans to interview each applicant and ultimately will recommend three candidates to the governor.

Holcomb then will have 60 days to decide which potential judge to put on the Court of Appeals for a two-year term.

Hoosier voters living in the 2nd Appellate District will decide at the 2024 general election whether the new judge should be retained for another 10 years.