Governor's Supreme Court pick creates vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals

Governor selects Northwest Indiana native to serve as Supreme Court justice

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Derek Molter, a Newton County native, was selected June 10 by Gov. Eric Holcomb to become the newest justice on the Indiana Supreme Court. Applications are now being accepted from experienced Indiana lawyers and judges interested in filling Molter's seat on the appellate bench.

The governor's selection of a Northwest Indiana native to fill an upcoming vacancy on the five-member Indiana Supreme Court has opened up a seat on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Appeals Judge Derek Molter, a 40-year-old Indianapolis resident originally from Newton County, will succeed Justice Steven David on the state's high court later this year following Molter's June 10 appointment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

That's prompted the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to begin soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested in succeeding Molter on the appeals court.

The application deadline is Aug. 12. However, all applicants for this vacancy must reside in the 2nd Appellate District, which generally includes Indianapolis and nearby counties in north central Indiana.

The commission plans to interview each applicant and ultimately will recommend three candidates to the governor.

Holcomb then will have 60 days to decide which potential judge to put on the Court of Appeals for a two-year term.

Hoosier voters living in the 2nd Appellate District will decide at the 2024 general election whether the new judge should be retained for another 10 years.

