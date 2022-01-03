Hoosier lawyers, judges now can apply to fill upcoming Indiana Supreme Court vacancy

The multistep process of replacing retiring Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David began Monday when Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced applications now are available for the rare opening on the five-member judicial panel.

Candidates for Supreme Court justice must be an Indiana resident and a licensed Indiana attorney for at least 10 years, or a judge in the state for at least five years.

The deadline to submit the comprehensive required paperwork — including background information, writing samples, references, educational transcripts, and letters of recommendation — is Feb. 4.

The seven-member, Rush-led Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission then will review the applications and interview qualified candidates in late February or early March.