The Indiana Court of Appeals has postponed oral arguments in a second legal challenge to the state's near-total abortion ban so it can consider whether the case should proceed as a class action.

Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch temporarily halted enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 1 in December after concluding the statute enacted last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb likely runs afoul of Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Her preliminary injunction initially only applied to the four women of varying religious beliefs and the Hoosier Jews for Choice organization that challenged the abortion restrictions.

But Welch last month certified the lawsuit as a class action, prompting questions of whether her injunction now covers any Hoosier who claims their religious beliefs require access to abortion.

In a two-page order, the appellate court declared Wednesday it is consolidating the attorney general's appeals of the preliminary injunction and class action status, and postponing the Sept. 12 oral arguments on the former to await written arguments on the latter.

The court did not immediately set a new date for oral arguments in the consolidated case.

The legal maneuvering is not expected to prevent Indiana's abortion restrictions from taking effect Aug. 1 when the Indiana Supreme Court officially certifies its June 30 ruling that found the law sufficiently complies with the Indiana Constitution.

The law prohibits all abortions in the state from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks gestation for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

