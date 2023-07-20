The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously rejected a request to shorten the 70-year prison term of a rural LaPorte County man convicted last year of torturing to death his four-year-old son.

Alan D. Morgan, 30, pleaded guilty to murder, level 5 felony battery, and level 6 felony resisting law enforcement in connection with a series of 2021 crimes, including leading police on a 119 mph chase, and beating and killing Judah Morgan in the family's Union Township home, according to court records.

In exchange for his guilty plea, court records show prosecutors dismissed additional pending charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent and cruelty to an animal, among others.

LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos sentenced Morgan on the three remaining charges to 63 years for murder, five years for battery and two years for resisting law enforcement, all served consecutively, for a total prison term of 70 years, records show.

Morgan argued in his appeal that a 70-year sentence was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character, especially given his guilty plea and relative lack of a prior criminal record.

The appeals court, to put it mildly, was unpersuaded.

Appeals Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native writing for the court, described Morgan as "truly one of the worst offenders" and said Morgan is "quite fortunate that the trial court did not impose the maximum possible sentence (73.5 years) under the circumstances."

Crone cited court records showing Judah Morgan, with a weight of 36 pounds, was severely malnourished on Oct. 11, 2021, when Alan Morgan punched the child in the stomach and struck him in the head, causing a hemorrhage that led to the boy's death.

In addition, Crone noted the child clearly suffered prior bruising and broken bones, and in the days leading up to his death was punched, kicked and strangled by Alan Morgan while other children were present in the house.

Judah Morgan also was left for extended periods of time naked and alone in a cold and dark basement with concrete floors and no working electricity. Evidence that the child was restrained with duct tape also was found in the basement, Crone said.

"When we look to the nature, extent and depravity of the offenses for which the defendant is being sentenced, and what it reveals about the defendant’s character, we have little difficulty concluding that the 70-year aggregate sentence imposed by the trial court here is in no way inappropriate," Crone said.

Alan Morgan still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider adjusting his prison term. Otherwise, his earliest possible release from incarceration, assuming good behavior, is Oct. 8, 2073, according to the Department of Correction.

The child's mother, Mary Yoder, 27, is set to go on trial Sept. 25 in LaPorte County on charges of neglect of dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony; neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, a level 5 felony; and several misdemeanors, according to court records.

The death of Judah Morgan also sparked a state law change due to the Indiana Department of Child Services requiring the boy return to his family six months prior to his death, instead of allowing him to continue living with Jenna Hullett, his second cousin, with whom he was placed at four months old after being removed from his home due to allegations of drug use and domestic violence.

In 2022, the General Assembly approved a statute permitting an adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation, like Hullett, to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Prior to adoption of Senate Enrolled Act 410, only state-licensed foster parents had a statutory right to intervene in legal proceedings pertaining to abused or neglected children.

A follow-up proposal in Senate Bill 26, and later briefly in House Bill 1001, requiring the cost of legal representation for eligible familial caregivers be paid out of the state's Public Defense Fund ultimately failed to make it across the finish line this year at the Statehouse.

