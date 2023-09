The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder and attempted murder convictions of a Gary man who repeatedly stabbed his visibly pregnant girlfriend when she refused to have sex with him, ultimately killing their newborn baby.

Austin Mendez, 29, was sentenced in December to 95 years in prison for the Aug. 6, 2017, stabbing at an abandoned building in the 500 block of Taney Street in Gary, according to court records.

Records show Isaiah Lacey, the child Mendez fathered by Latricia Lacey, was born premature and brain dead Aug. 11, 2017. He was removed from life support Aug. 28, 2017. Latricia Lacey died from other causes in May 2021.

Mendez argued in his appeal that Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas gave an improper jury instruction by describing how Indiana appellate courts previously have interpreted the act of removing a person from life support relative to culpability for criminal behavior.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court said even if the instruction relating to proximate and intervening causes of death was improper, the instruction was given in the context of a series of instructions reminding jurors it's their duty under the Indiana Constitution to determine the law and facts of the case.

Moreover, the appellate judges said there's no question Mendez murdered Isaiah Lacey since there were no allegations someone else attacked Latricia Lacey, it's undisputed she was visibly pregnant at the time of the stabbing, and evidence shows Mendez stabbed her multiple times — including in the stomach.

"The expert testimony from (Isaiah)'s attending physicians sufficiently established that Mendez's actions proximately caused Isaiah Lacey's irreversible brain damage that ultimately led to his death. This evidence was sufficient enough to overcome the presumption of prejudice that applies to our analysis of jury instructions for harmless error," the court said.

At the same time, the appeals court sent the case back to Cappas to clarify that Mendez's abstract of judgment correctly reflects the two offenses for which he was convicted and not everything with which he was charged.

Mendez still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case.

Otherwise, records show his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Jan. 3, 2090.

