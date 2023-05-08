The Indiana Court of Appeals is the winner of the prestigious 2023 Sandra Day O'Connor Award for the Advancement of Civics Education from the National Center for State Courts (NCSC).

The award, named for the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice, recognizes entities or individuals who have promoted, inspired, improved, or led an innovation or accomplishment in the field of civics education related to the justice system.

In this case, the Court of Appeals was honored for its "Appeals on Wheels" program that brings oral arguments before the court's three-judge panels directly to Hoosiers by holding the hearings at schools, community centers and other locations generally more accessible than the Indiana Statehouse.

Records show the appellate court has held more than 650 traveling oral arguments since 2000, including recent sessions at Andrean High School and Avalon Manor in Merrillville, Morton High School in Hammond, Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, and Portage High School.

"It is refreshing to see an entire court so committed to advancing civics education for as many years as the Court of Appeals of Indiana," said NCSC President Mary McQueen. "Their program is an excellent example of meeting people where they’re at to increase public understanding of the justice system."

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert Altice Jr. said the court is grateful its longstanding Appeals on Wheels program is being recognized on a national level.

"Here in Indiana, we know that an educated, civically minded public is fundamental to good government and just results. We look forward to continuing to expand the court’s outreach and providing experiential, inquiry-based learning opportunities to Hoosiers, who deserve to see their judiciary working for them," Altice said.

The award officially will be presented to the Court of Appeals this summer during the annual meeting of the Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators.

PHOTOS: Appeals on wheels Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Gallery HTML code