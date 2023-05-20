The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States officially ended May 11. But lawsuits relating to the public health emergency show no sign of letting up.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 this month that a central Indiana man is entitled to restitution for a Florida vacation he was unable to take because of the stay-at-home order issued early in the pandemic by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

In May 2019, Terrence Brodnik reserved a cottage on Florida's Gulf Coast for a vacation starting March 28, 2020, and prepaid the rent and a security deposit totaling $6,663.69, according to court records.

Records show that President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency March 13, 2020, and Holcomb issued his executive order 10 days later, prohibiting Hoosiers from all but essential travel.

During that period, Brodnik contacted Cottage Rents LLC and asked what would happen if he were unable to travel during the pandemic, according to court records.

Records show the company owner, Robert Toler Jr., told Brodnik he could come a different week at some point over the next year or get a discounted vacation during a specified week — neither of which Brodnik said worked with the schedules of his family members.

Ultimately, Brodnik informed Toler the day before his planned arrival that he would not be traveling to Florida amid the pandemic.

Brodnik then sued Cottage Rents in August 2020 seeking a refund, claiming that the rental agreement was unenforceable due to the Florida defense of impossibility; in this case, that means the contract was impossible to perform because the pandemic led to an executive order prohibiting Brodnik from traveling to Florida.

The small-claims court in Hendricks County rejected Brodnik's refund request. It said he failed to comply with the terms of the contract, which included a cancellation policy.

The Court of Appeals, however, reversed that decision. It agreed with Brodnik that the contract he entered into in May 2019, well before the start of the pandemic, was altered by an "unforseeable supervening event," namely the governor's stay-at-home order, which "radically altered the world in which the parties were expected to fulfill their promises," and the doctrine of impossibility therefore applies.

Appeals Judge Paul Mathias dissented from the majority ruling penned by Judge Dana Kenworthy and joined by Judge Cale Bradford.

Mathias said the contract's cancellation policy permitted termination at any time with a full refund, minus a $250 service fee, provided that Cottage Rents could secure another tenant for the rental period.

According to court records, Toler testified that had Brodnik complied with the cancellation policy, he's confident the cottage could have been re-rented, which shows that Brodnik's performance was not rendered impossible by the official response to COVID-19, Mathias said.

Cottage Rents must now decide whether to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appellate decision. Otherwise, the small-claims court is tasked with determining appropriate restitution for Brodnik.

