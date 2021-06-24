Indiana high court weighs constitutionality of 'revenge porn' law

Katz' attorney, Stacy Uliana, told the Supreme Court that while she in no way excuses Katz's "stupid" conduct, she said it's going too far for the state to criminalize behavior she likened to showing a photograph to a friend while sitting side by side at a kitchen table.

"This case is about drawing a line between inconsiderate and selfish speech, and a crime," Uliana said. "Not every invasion of privacy is substantial or intolerable to the point that it can be criminalized consistent with the Constitution."

To that end, Uliana observed the statute is so broad that it fails to distinguish between intimate images taken in private locations or public locations, potentially allowing charges to be filed against someone who uses a mobile phone to photograph a person wearing a thong swimsuit at the beach and electronically messages that photo to a friend.

Deputy Attorney General Caryn Szyper defended the statute by referencing the severe emotional and reputational trauma suffered by tens of thousands of women who have discovered intimate images never meant to be shared were posted online without their consent.