Indiana high court weighs constitutionality of 'revenge porn' law

Could Indiana's 2019 "revenge porn" law be the first among similar statutes enacted in states across the country to be struck down as an overbroad infringement on the First Amendment right to free speech?
The five justices of the Indiana Supreme Court are weighing that question after hearing oral arguments Thursday on whether Steuben Circuit Magistrate Randy Coffey acted correctly by deeming unconstitutional Senate Enrolled Act 243, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
The case centers on Conner Katz, a student at Trine University, who allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend through Snapchat a two second video of him holding the hair of a fully-clothed woman — later identified as his then-current girlfriend — while her head went up and down toward his crotch.
According to court records, the woman's face was not visible, nor any intimate portion of Katz's anatomy, and the Snapchat video only was viewed a single time and was not saved by the recipient. It was sent as part of an effort to set up a four-way sexual encounter.
Records show prosecutors charged Katz with distribution of an intimate image, a class A misdemeanor, after his ex-girlfriend told his girlfriend she had seen it, and Katz allegedly admitted to his girlfriend it was wrong for him to send the video without her consent.
Katz' attorney, Stacy Uliana, told the Supreme Court that while she in no way excuses Katz's "stupid" conduct, she said it's going too far for the state to criminalize behavior she likened to showing a photograph to a friend while sitting side by side at a kitchen table.
"This case is about drawing a line between inconsiderate and selfish speech, and a crime," Uliana said. "Not every invasion of privacy is substantial or intolerable to the point that it can be criminalized consistent with the Constitution."
To that end, Uliana observed the statute is so broad that it fails to distinguish between intimate images taken in private locations or public locations, potentially allowing charges to be filed against someone who uses a mobile phone to photograph a person wearing a thong swimsuit at the beach and electronically messages that photo to a friend.
Deputy Attorney General Caryn Szyper defended the statute by referencing the severe emotional and reputational trauma suffered by tens of thousands of women who have discovered intimate images never meant to be shared were posted online without their consent.
"Deterrence is key because the damage to the victim is immediate and cannot be undone," Szyper said. "Once a victim's image has lost control and is in the public forum, a victim would suffer a great amount of psychological, financial and other types of harms that cannot be cured simply by a damages judgment in a civil action."
Several justices expressed concern during oral arguments about the potentially overbroad nature of Indiana's "revenge porn" statute compared to other states. But they also indicated a reluctance to be the first high court in any state to strike down that type of law.
A ruling is likely to be issued by the end of the year, or in early 2022.
According to court records, the victim, along with her identical twin sister, separately have sued Katz for civil damages under Indiana's 2019 nonconsensual pornography statute, also sponsored by Bohacek in Senate Enrolled Act 192.
Get to know these new Indiana laws enacted in 2021
The Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly this year approved 230 proposals for new laws that it sent to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for enactment. Here are summaries of some of the most significant new statutes added to the Indiana Code. Most of the new laws take effect July 1, 2021.