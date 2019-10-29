The Indiana Supreme Court is clarifying how property used in crimes can be seized by the government, following a Feb. 20 U.S. Supreme Court ruling advising the Hoosier high court that the Constitution's ban on excessive fines applies to the states.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush said Monday in a 33-page, 4-1 decision by Indiana's top court that lower courts now must evaluate the excessiveness of possible forfeitures by determining both the extent to which the seized property was used in a crime and the personal impact of the seizure relative to the severity of the offense and the owner's culpability.
The court declined, however, to apply its new standard to the property at issue in the case, a $42,000 Land Rover seized in Grant County following its use in a single drug dealing incident that netted its owner, Tyson Timbs, a felony conviction with a maximum fine of $10,000.
Rush said the factual record was incomplete as to the harshness of the forfeiture's punishment, the severity of the offense, =tories attached. and Timbs' culpability, so it will be up to the trial court to weigh those factors in light of the new framework announced by the Supreme Court.
To recover his vehicle, Timbs must show "either that the property was not an instrumentality or, if the property was an instrumentality, that the fine would be grossly disproportional," Rush said.
You have free articles remaining.
Timbs said he's ready to make that case on behalf of himself and the "thousands of people who are caught up in Indiana's forfeiture machine."
"It doesn’t make sense: if they're trying to rehabilitate me and help me help myself, why do you want to make things harder by taking away the vehicle I need to meet with my parole officer or go to a drug recovery program or go to work?" Timbs said. "You need a car to do all these things."
"Forfeiture only makes it more challenging for people in my position to clean up and remain a contributing member of society."
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, dissented from the high court ruling.
Slaughter said he agreed with Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. that any property used in a crime is subject to forfeiture, regardless of the excessiveness of the seizure — "at least until the (U.S.) Supreme Court tells us otherwise."