Judge Margret Robb, the first woman to serve as chief judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals, is planning to retire this summer after spending 25 years on the state's second-highest court.

As a result, the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested in succeeding Robb.

The application deadline is March 17. However, all applicants for this vacancy must reside in the 2nd Appellate District, which generally includes Indianapolis and nearby counties in north central Indiana.

The commission, led by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, plans to interview each applicant and ultimately will recommend three to the governor.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb then will have 60 days to decide which potential judge to put on the Court of Appeals for a two-year term.

Hoosier voters living in the 2nd Appellate District will decide at the 2026 general election whether the new judge should be retained for 10 more years.

Fifteen judges serve on Indiana's appellate court. They're organized into three-judge panels to hear and decide cases appealed from the trial courts in all 92 counties.

Map of Indiana Court of Appeals Districts Northwest Indiana and the northern third of the state is located in the Third Appellate District, as well as the Fourth and Fifth Districts th…

