Judge Martha Blood Wentworth, the second person ever to serve as judge of the Indiana Tax Court, is planning to retire this summer after spending 12 years on the state's only specialized appellate-level court.

As a result, the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested in succeeding Wentworth as Tax Court judge.

The Tax Court has exclusive jurisdiction over tax-related cases appealed from a final determination of the Indiana Department of Revenue or the Indiana Board of Tax Review. The Tax Court also handles certain appeals from the Department of Local Government Finance.

The application deadline for the judicial post is May 5. All lawyers with an interest in tax law who reside in Indiana and have been a member of the state bar for at least five years are encouraged to apply through the courts.in.gov website.

The nominating commission, led by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, plans to interview each applicant May 23. The seven-member panel ultimately will recommend the three candidates it deems most qualified to the governor.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will then have 60 days to decide which potential judge to put on the Tax Court for a two-year term.

Hoosier voters will decide at the 2026 general election whether the new judge should be retained for 10 more years.

