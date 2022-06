Legal loophole allows accused Indiana child molester to avoid delinquency adjudication

A loophole in state law means a southern Indiana man, who now is over the age of 21, cannot be prosecuted in any court for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old child when the man was younger than 18.

In a 3-2 ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court said Thursday there’s no basis to pursue a juvenile delinquency case against Anthony J. Neukam, of Jasper, because he aged out of juvenile court jurisdiction when he turned 21.

At the same time, the high court said Neukam’s alleged delinquent acts when he was a child do not automatically become crimes eligible for prosecution in circuit court simply because he no longer is a child.

“A trial court’s jurisdiction is generally a question for the Legislature,” wrote Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, on behalf of the Supreme Court.

“The Legislature has not said a delinquent act ripens into a crime when a juvenile offender ages out of the juvenile system.”

Slaughter acknowledged the court’s decision creates a "jurisdictional gap" for Indiana children who engage in delinquent acts, which would be crimes if committed by adults, that either aren’t discovered or eligible for adjudication until years later.

But he said in the ruling, joined by Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Steven David, that there’s no other way to interpret the statutes approved by the General Assembly and enacted by the governor.

“If a statute’s text compels a particular result, judges must not second guess the outcome, even if it offends our own sensibilities. Policymakers often must make difficult judgment calls about when an alleged offender’s needs should outweigh an alleged victim’s. But it is legislators, not judges, who bear that responsibility,” Slaughter said.

“Relying on the Legislature to say what it means is what the Constitution both requires of us and demands of the Legislature.”

The high court said Neukam still is eligible to be tried as an adult for allegedly continuing to molest the same child when Neukam was over 18. A status conference on those charges is scheduled for July 18 in Dubois Circuit Court.

The two justices dissenting from the Supreme Court ruling, Mark Massa and Christopher Goff, said they believe Neukam allegedly engaging in child molesting when he was a juvenile should be eligible for action alongside his adult criminal charges.

“These cases must go somewhere,” Massa said. “The General Assembly never contemplated safe harbor for alleged sex offenders who turn 21 before their victims reveal.”

Indeed, Goff pointed out the Legislature recently expanded the statute of limitations on child molesting to allow prosecutors to file charges until the victim turns 31 to give victims sufficient time to overcome the suppression of traumatic memories or escape intimidation by the alleged perpetrator.

“The victim in this case was 14 years of age when the molestations ended, creating a 17-year window for the state to prosecute Neukam. But the court’s interpretation of the juvenile jurisdictional statute renders the state powerless to punish Neukam for the acts of molestation he allegedly perpetrated as a minor,” Goff said.

“In my view, the court’s interpretation of the jurisdictional statute leads to a result that is both unjust and absurd.”

Goff also suggests, beyond the loophole identified in this case, the Supreme Court ruling will prevent juvenile courts across the state from continuing to waive youthful offenders who commit particularly heinous acts to criminal court, or allow criminal courts to transfer certain cases to juvenile court, because, he said, criminal courts now lack jurisdiction over conduct by minors.

“For these reasons, I would hold that the circuit court has jurisdiction over an individual who committed the offensive acts as a child but who ages out of the juvenile system,” Goff said.

The Indiana General Assembly nearly did just that in 2021. House Bill 1198 would have authorized adult criminal prosecution of a person over age 21 who allegedly engaged in child molesting when the person was between 14 and 18 years old.

The measure was overwhelmingly endorsed with different provisions by both the House and Senate. But the two chambers could not agree on a compromise version, and it failed to receive final approval prior to the Legislature adjourning for the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.