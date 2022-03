Man arrested for stealing car in Dolton, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested March 17 for stealing a motor vehicle in Dolton, Illinois.

Illinois State Police also charged Elijah Howard with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing identification and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

An ISP trooper saw a vehicle traveling on Interstate 94 very quickly, and use of a law enforcement database inquiry revealed the vehicle was reported stolen.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at Martin Luther King Drive, but the suspect vehicle fled. ISP Air Operations located the vehicle, where four suspects exited and attempted to flee on foot.

ISP units responded and after a foot pursuit, the driver, Howard, was taken into custody. A loaded weapon was recovered from the scene.

Howard was arrested and cited for speeding 35+ miles above the speed limit, improper lane usage and not having a valid driver's license.

He is currently in custody at Cook County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

“ISP Troopers across the state are joining together to stop the violence in Chicago with our SAVE details. I am proud of the tireless work and sacrifices made by our Troopers, Air Operations, and Specialty Units as they continue to intercept crime and make Illinois safer for everyone,” ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner said in a news release.

