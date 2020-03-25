Man convicted for possessing hundreds of thousands of child porn images fails to win reduced sentence

A Hammond man convicted last year of possessing child pornography, after police found hundreds of thousands of obscene images on computer storage devices in his home, is not entitled to any reduction in his five year sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Roger Orich, 66, was ordered to serve four years at the Department of Correction and one year in community corrections after he pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2019 to the level 5 felony, according to court records.

Orich argued in his appeal that he deserved a shorter sentence because, among other reasons, Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas failed to properly weigh aggravating and mitigating factors when deciding Orich's prison term.

Specifically, records show Orich claimed Cappas gave too much weight to Orich's prior arrests for "flashing" school children, battery against a child and child molesting, while not giving enough weight to Orich's alleged mental illness and prior traumatic brain injury.

The appeals court rejected Orich's arguments in a unanimous decision.