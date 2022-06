Man dies after being shot in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE − A man was killed after being shot in Merrillville Wednesday.

Merrillville police officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 7200 block of Taft Street following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they secured the scene and summoned medical aid, according to a news release. During the investigation, two additional individuals were found to be injured by gunfire. They received medical attention, according to police.

The Merrillville Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning the incident contact Detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, Ext. 348.

