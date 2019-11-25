{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man convicted of fatally shooting a barber he had argued with during a haircut has been sentenced to more than 87 years in prison.

An Allen County judge sentenced 34-year-old James L. Dodson Jr. on Monday to the maximum term of 87 ½ years allowed under his murder and criminal recklessness convictions.

He was convicted in the April 9 killing of 46-year-old Michael LoVett Jr. outside his Fort Wayne barbershop.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Authorities said Dodson was getting a haircut there when he got into an argument with LoVett and left before his haircut was finished. Dodson later returned and shot LoVett several times.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He told a judge Monday that LoVett had provoked the attack by pulling a gun.

Dodson was arrested in May by federal agents in northeastern Mississippi.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.