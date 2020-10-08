 Skip to main content
Man stabbed 10-year-old son, shot officer in the leg, police say
Police stock
Times file photo

WABASH, Ind. — A northern Indiana man who allegedly stabbed his 10-year-old son, leaving the boy with life-threatening injuries, was shot by officers Thursday after police said he fired several shots at officers, wounding one of them.

William Sendelbach, 32, was waiting for officers outside his home in the city of Wabash and fired multiple shots from a shotgun as they arrived about 7 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance call, Indiana State Police said.

Sgt. Nick Brubaker, a 23-year veteran of Wabash Police Department, was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers returned fire, striking Sendelbach multiple times. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

After Sendelbach was shot, officers discovered that his wife and son had escaped from the home and that the 10-year-old boy had been stabbed multiple times by his father, police said. The boy was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Police said his mother was not injured.

State police are investigating the shootings and stabbing in Wabash, the Wabash County seat located about 80 miles north of Indianapolis. 

