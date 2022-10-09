New book profiles judges who served on Indiana Court of Appeals since 1891

More than 120 women and men have served as judges on the Indiana Court of Appeals since the mid-level appellate court was established in 1891 to help relieve the burgeoning caseload of the Indiana Supreme Court.

While each almost certainly was an important figure in the state’s legal community during their time on the Court of Appeals, many of the judges largely have been forgotten by history.

A new book published by the Indiana Historical Society Press seeks to remedy that by profiling each of the judges, including their backgrounds and their accomplishments on the Court of Appeals.

Some made history in their own right, such as Judge Robert Rucker, of Gary. He became the first black Court of Appeals jurist after being appointed to the 15-member bench in 1991 and continues to serve as a Court of Appeals senior judge following his 2017 retirement from the Indiana Supreme Court.

But other judges profiled in the book’s 516 pages show Court of Appeals tenures measured in months — particularly some in the early years when the court’s jurisdiction was in flux and other, more certain, elected positions beckoned ambitious officeholders.

The Court of Appeals finally stabilized in 1970 when a constitutional amendment adopted by the General Assembly and ratified by Hoosier voters replaced elected appellate judges with jurists appointed based on merit, and firmly established the Court of Appeals as the primary venue for review of trial court decisions in all 92 Indiana counties.

“We’re very proud of this book,” said Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native. “Each individual judge has 750 words written about them in a story fashion. They’re written by attorneys and other judges, and I think some of them are very interesting.”

The volume was edited by Linda Gugin and James St. Clair, and its $18.91 price reflects the year the Court of Appeals was founded and not, as some judges have joked, the number of years the book has been in the works.

“My first day at the court I was told about this book,” said Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native who joined the appeals court in 2018.

“I was one the last ones to make the book. So, it’s exciting,” Tavitas added. “I have to say, I haven’t had a chance to read all of the biographies, but it was fun to be involved in this.”

A similar volume, “Justices of the Indiana Supreme Court,” was published in 2010 by the Indiana Historical Society.