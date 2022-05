Officers arrest Illinois men at state line following pursuit, obtain loaded handguns, police say

GARY — Officers arrested two Illinois men Monday following a pursuit and recovered loaded handguns, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Officers observed a grey Ford Fusion throw a bottle out of a vehicle around 11 a.m. near 25th and Grant Street in Gary, police said. They attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and entered I-80/94 westbound, police said.

Officers then attempted to box the fleeing vehicle in and reduce its speed, but the car collided with a civilian and a police patrol SUV, police said. It came to a stop just across the state line.

The driver then threw a firearm over the barrier wall, police said. He then ran eastbound.

The passenger remained in the seat and was also armed, police said.

Both were taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be medically cleared. They are brothers from Robbins, Illinois and the car was registered to their mother, police said.

No other injuries were reported and charges are pending.

