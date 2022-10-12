Panel selects finalists for judgeship on Indiana Court of Appeals

A South Bend native is a finalist to fill a vacancy on the 15-judge Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday recommended Indianapolis attorney Carol Joven to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for appointment to the appellate bench following a lengthy application process and two rounds of in-person interviews.

Joven was born and raised in South Bend, just east of Northwest Indiana. During the summers that she attended law school, she worked at the city attorney's office and a South Bend law firm. She has practiced as an attorney in Indiana's capital city since 1995.

The commission also recommended Grant Superior Judge Dana Kenworthy and Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix for the appellate court vacancy.

Holcomb has 60 days to select one of the three candidates to succeed Derek Molter in the 2nd Appellate District.

Molter, a Newton County native, left the Court of Appeals this summer after being appointed by the governor to an open seat on the five-justice Indiana Supreme Court.