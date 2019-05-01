INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say five people, including two judges from a southern Indiana county, were shot and wounded in three overnight shootings.
Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says two Clark County judges were shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle restaurant. One of the men was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.
Cooks says the men were attending a judicial conference in Indianapolis when they were shot following a disturbance at a nearby bar. She says detectives found no evidence suggesting they were targeted because they are judges.
