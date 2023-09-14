The Indiana attorney general has received permission to intervene in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state statute requiring bystanders stay at least 25 feet away from police activity when requested to do so by a police officer.

According to court records, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty said the attorney general is entitled to be heard — even though the city of South Bend is the actual defendant — because the litigation questions the validity of a state law.

Records show contracted attorney James Bopp Jr., a prominent conservative lawyer based in Terre Haute, is representing Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita in the case.

Bopp said in his initial response to the lawsuit that the attorney general disagrees the restrictions imposed by House Enrolled Act 1186 infringe on the constitutional rights of Donald Nicodemus.

Nicodemus, owner of the YouTube channel "Freedom to Film," claims the law enacted earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb violates his constitutional right to observe and record police officers acting in their official capacities by inviting police to engage in content and viewpoint discrimination against Nicodemus by keeping him away from crime scenes.

Specifically, Nicodemus said in the lawsuit filed last month on his behalf by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union that South Bend Police repeatedly broadened their "investigation" of a July 20 shooting to push Nicodemus and other onlookers — who were already more than 25 feet away from the bullet casings — even further from the officers at the scene.

According to the lawsuit, an officer used a 10-foot tape measure to estimate a 25-foot distance and threatened Nicodemus with incarceration if he approached any closer.

Police officers are not obligated under the statute to keep onlookers at least 25 feet away if they feel no need to do so. It simply sets 25 feet as the minimum bystander distance if a police officer orders a person to stop approaching.

Refusing to comply is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Statehouse supporters of the law said it improves officer and public safety by preventing distractions that potentially could give criminal suspects an opportunity to pull out a gun or attempt to flee from police.

Opponents, meanwhile, said the law wrongly aims to shield officers from appropriate public scrutiny and recording of their actions in the wake of the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Records show Leichty, who was appointed to the federal bench in 2019 by Republican former President Donald Trump, is set to receive written arguments opposing a preliminary injunction from Bopp by Sept. 26, and an ACLU response in favor on Oct. 6.

The judge's decision on whether to halt enforcement of the new law likely will follow within several weeks.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine