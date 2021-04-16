Police have 'idea' of FedEx shooter's identity but not releasing name, possible motive

"So what we did find preliminarily from the interviews that were conducted was that, you know, this suspect came to the facility. And when he came there, he he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility," he said. "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot and then he did go into the building, into the facility, for a brief period of time before he took his own life."