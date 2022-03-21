 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage Fire Department contains recycling center fire

Portage fire stock

The Portage Fire Department responded to a small fire at a recycling business Monday morning.

 File, The Times

PORTAGE — The Portage Fire Department responded Monday morning to a fire at a recycling center on Old Porter Road.

Firefighters were dispatched about 7:45 a.m., and crews were still at the scene nearly an hour later.

The fire was small and contained to a recycling bin used to shred recyclable materials, the fire department said. Wood chips in the bin had caught on fire.

There were no injuries and no damage to the center, but due to the nature of the fire, there was significant smoke.

