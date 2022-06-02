Porter police use tourniquet to help stop bleeding

PORTER — The Porter Police Department helped a woman Wednesday who was bleeding profusely from her leg by using a tourniquet.

In December 2021, the department was equipped with the North American Rescue Trauma kits to help treat life-threatening bleeding.

Around 6 p.m., Officer A. Haynes and Sgt. Thomas Blythe were dispatched to a residence on North River Drive where they found a woman going in and out of consciousness bleeding from her leg. She had lost a significant amount of blood, they determined.

Haynes and Blythe, who are certified EMTs trained in tactical medical care, worked to apply a Combat Action Tourniquet and a pressure dressing to stop the bleeding until fire and EMS arrived.

The patient had been assisted by her neighbors, prior to the officers' arrival. The patient was reported to be in good condition and the injury was accidental.

The Porter Police Department responded as an assisting agency to the Porter Fire Department and Northwest Health EMS.

