Region police departments to step up school bus safety patrols

Region police departments are increasing the number of officers along bus routes and in school zones to help ensure student safety when traveling to and from school.

The patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with NHTSA grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Officers will be looking out for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving.

High-visibility patrols will be conducted in the morning and afternoon hours along routes identified by local bus drivers and school transportation officials.

The departments joining are part of more than 200 police agencies in the spring enforcement campaign. Last year alone, more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations, according to ICJI.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction. Violators can pay fines of up to $10,000 and can have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense.

“Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Derek J. Allen said in a news release. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop-arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.”

Departments are encouraging motorists to slow down, pay attention to the road and never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The only exception is on highways divided with a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or median, where only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.

“School buses have several highly visible indicators to let drivers know when to stop,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said in a news release. “The only way you’re going to miss those—the activated stop-arm and flashing lights—is if you’re on your phone or not paying attention to the road. That choice can be deadly.”

Departments advised planning more time in a commute due to school bus stops.

“You’ll never regret playing it safe, but you will regret driving past a stopped bus and injuring someone’s child,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. “These are people who have their whole lives ahead of them. No hurry is worth the possibility of robbing someone of their future or the family of their child.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.