Region police departments to step up school bus safety patrols

Region police departments are increasing the number of officers along bus routes and in school zones to help ensure student safety when traveling to and from school. The patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with NHTSA grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Officers will be looking out for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving. High-visibility patrols will be conducted in the morning and afternoon hours along routes identified by local bus drivers and school transportation officials. The departments joining are part of more than 200 police agencies in the spring enforcement campaign. Last year alone, more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations, according to ICJI.
Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction. Violators can pay fines of up to $10,000 and can have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense. “Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Derek J. Allen said in a news release. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop-arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.” Departments are encouraging motorists to slow down, pay attention to the road and never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The only exception is on highways divided with a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or median, where only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop. “School buses have several highly visible indicators to let drivers know when to stop,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said in a news release. “The only way you’re going to miss those—the activated stop-arm and flashing lights—is if you’re on your phone or not paying attention to the road. That choice can be deadly.” Departments advised planning more time in a commute due to school bus stops. “You’ll never regret playing it safe, but you will regret driving past a stopped bus and injuring someone’s child,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. “These are people who have their whole lives ahead of them. No hurry is worth the possibility of robbing someone of their future or the family of their child.”
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
MC mayor: 'We are bouncing back'
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and his wife, Barbara, tossed out beach balls with the central theme of his State of the City address — "We are bouncing back" — Friday at Blue Chip Casino and Hotel.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton cheerleaders react after a late free throw by Travis Grayson to put the Trojans ahead Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton student fans cheer during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer in the background after Travis Grayson earned an and-one on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban calls for a five-second inbound violation against Kokomo on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Chris Mullen reacts after drawing a charge on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Travis Grayson celebrates as time expires on the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
The Chesterton Trojans celebrate with their 4A semistate trophy Saturday after defeating Kokomo 42-40 at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer rally during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban, left, and Owen Guest share a chest bump on Saturday as they celebrate the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo in Lafayette.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century fans cheer on the Cougars on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson flexes after an and-one by Eric Price on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Quintin Floyd reacts after earning an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century players react after their overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson, center, high-fives teammate Eric Price, left, after Price earned an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Exsaliyah Sandifer and Nathan Alcott wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Parade goers wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Indiana Ballet Theater perform Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Keith Zerbian of Merrillville was on hand Thursday for Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Priscilla Solina and her 4-year-old son Joey take a selfie Thursday before the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Miss Crown Point Teen Kristina Knight joins the fun Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade. The parade returned Thursday night after a two-year hiatus.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Workers from Flagpoles Etc. work on the base of the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Robert Ray, owner of Flagpoles Etc. touches up the paint on the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65 in Crown Point.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, left, and 8-year-old Violet Bogel practice their hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
John Krull, of St. John, has a chat with his 4-year-old daughter Emma at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, joins children for youth hockey at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
People listen to speakers Tuesday in Hobart's Festival Park during a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
The American and Ukrainian flags fly side by side Tuesday at Hobart's Festival Park as members of the Hobart community gathered for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
Local Ukranian Americans and their families joined members of the Hobart community Tuesday at Hobart’s Festival Park for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
