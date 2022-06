Region woman killed in Illinois collision

A woman from Chesterton was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Will County, Illinois, Wednesday.

The Will County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene of the collision at about 3:30 p.m. on Wilmington Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue in Peotone Township, where Peotone Fire Department personnel said the driver of one of the vehicles had died.

Olivia Porter, 21, was driving a Nissan Rouge westbound behind a slower-moving semitrailer, according to traffic investigators. She then tried to pass the semi, but caught the edge of the pavement and hit gravel. She attempted to correct her vehicle at the same time the semi driver, a 56-year-old man from Braidwood, attempted to stop his vehicle and went into the lane to avoid a collision with the Nissan.

However, the semi crashed into the Nissan, causing it to be pushed into a ditch.

A third vehicle, a 2006 Acura driven by a 46-year-old man, was traveling westbound and had to take evasive action. He drove into the north side ditch and into a cornfield.



A hazmat cleaning crew was called to the scene to cleanup diesel fuel.

The Acura driver and truck driver were not injured. The final cause and manner of death for the woman will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.