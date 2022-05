Region woman seriously injured after being hit by car, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman was seriously injured in Michigan City on Sunday after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection, Michigan City police said.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report about an incident at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive.

There was a 2015 Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin Street in the center turn lane and a female lying on the ground in front of the vehicle, police said. Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene and began patient care.

The woman was identified as Casey Wallace. She was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for further care and then later transferred to South Bend, police said.

The man driving the car, Chad Dopiriak, was traveling southbound on Franklin Street when Wallace entered his right of way, police said. He was unable to avoid collision with Wallace, leading to the injury.

The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division investigated the collision.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information contact Cpl. Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity.com, or Officer Shane Washluske at washluske@emichigancity.com or at 219-874-3221, ext. 1008.

