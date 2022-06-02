Several arrested following shooting Memorial Day

MICHIGAN CITY — Three men were arrested in connection with a Monday shooting on the Lake Michigan beach in the city.

Shots were reported near Stop 2 along the lakeshore at 4:10 p.m., with 911 callers indicating one person had been shot. Michigan City police officers working Memorial Day beach patrol and officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the scene.

LaPorte County EMS arrived and transported the victim to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were informed by the Regional Dispatch Center that a tan vehicle could have been involved in the incident. Officers located the vehicle driving east on Lakeshore Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued to flee until it eventually came to a stop.

Julius Bowen, an 18-year-old Michigan City resident, then fled the vehicle on foot carrying two handguns, police said.

Following the pursuit, Bowen was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license. The driver of the vehicle, Donald Deal, a 20-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Late Monday, a person of interest, DeMarco Nichols, a 20-year-old Michigan City resident, turned himself in to police regarding the shooting.

Lead detective Lt. Anna Painter forwarded her investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office for probable cause. LaPorte County Superior Court #1 Judge Jamie Oss found probable cause to charge Nichols with aggravated battery.

He was issued a $25,000 cash bond and has an initial appearance June 2 in Superior Court #1.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

