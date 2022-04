Several injured in Lansing bus crash, officials say

LANSING — At least 11 were injured in a school bus crash Tuesday night.

Members of the T.F. South track team were being transported when the school bus was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle.

Due to the number of patients requesting transport, the incident was elevated to a box alarm level, and then a second alarm.

There were only minor injuries, but the patients' conditions are currently not known, the Lansing Fire Department said.

Ambulances from six villages were dispatched to transport the injured people.

"We would like to thank our Mutual Aid partners for their assistance. We also thank our residents and the parents of the students involved for their understanding and patience during the incident," the fire department said in a statement.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Lansing Police Department. No additional information was available.

