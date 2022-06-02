 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested for allegedly shooting BB guns at group of youths

  • Updated
Michigan City police stock

Two juveniles were arrested for the incident and one was charged with felonies.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Two juveniles were arrested recently for allegedly shooting three people with a BB gun in a park in Michigan City.

On April 15, a group of juveniles were playing basketball at the park, when they were approached by another group, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release issued Wednesday. One member of the second group took the group's basketball and refused to return it.

When the group asked for the basketball back, another juvenile pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and shot toward the group, striking two of them with BBs, according to police. 

The first group of juveniles said there was no orange tip on the end of the barrel to indicate it was not a real gun. Both who were struck with BBs were injured. 

LaPorte County EMS arrived on the scene to treat injuries and notify the parents of the incident. 

Two juveniles have now been arrested for the incident, according to police. One male was charged with two felonies — battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness — as well as misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor theft. The second male was charged with misdemeanor theft.

