Two arrested for allegedly shooting BB guns at group of youths

MICHIGAN CITY — Two juveniles were arrested recently for allegedly shooting three people with a BB gun in a park in Michigan City.
On April 15, a group of juveniles were playing basketball at the park, when they were approached by another group, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release issued Wednesday. One member of the second group took the group's basketball and refused to return it.
When the group asked for the basketball back, another juvenile pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and shot toward the group, striking two of them with BBs, according to police.
The first group of juveniles said there was no orange tip on the end of the barrel to indicate it was not a real gun. Both who were struck with BBs were injured.
LaPorte County EMS arrived on the scene to treat injuries and notify the parents of the incident.
Two juveniles have now been arrested for the incident, according to police. One male was charged with two felonies — battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness — as well as misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor theft. The second male was charged with misdemeanor theft.
Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say
Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say
1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
Former Porter County cop sentenced to 10 years for child neglect
Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
One in custody as SWAT responds to Chesterton apartment building, police say
Officer remains on force despite guilty plea to felony charge
Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures
1 injured after shots fired at Region apartment complex, police say
Porter County man denies molesting child, but hyperventilates when offered voice test, cops say
Woman, two dogs saved from house fire sparked by neighbor's 'careless' fire pit, police say
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
Final graduation in historic LaCrosse High School
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Brienna Comer
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Scott Galligan
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andria Bert
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Henry Scaggs
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erich Alt
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mark Humes
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Adam Lumpp
Arrest Date: May 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Donny Eackles
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tony Phillips
Arrest Date: May 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jared Marshall
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jonathan Redding
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Stalking Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Landen Cerrillos
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Charonn Redmon
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Mariah Buchanan
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Misty Griffin
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bryan Razor
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronald Mashburn
Arrest Date: May 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cory Thomas
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David Serrano
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Gary, IN
Nicholas Lemons
Arrest Date: May 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Misdemeanor; Felony Age: 27
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Kenzei Heath
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dustin Mahler
Arrest Date: May 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brittany Lindsey
Arrest Date: May 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tenezya Murrey-Fitzpatrick
Arrest Date: May 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Hammond, IN
Justin Jones
Arrest Date: May 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antonio Lopez
Arrest Date: May 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Hunter Anderson
Arrest Date: May 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: Union Mills, IN
John Baker
Arrest Date: May 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Laura Castro-Dryer
Arrest Date: May 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.