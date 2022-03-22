 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two shot in Gary home following argument, police say

The victims, a 23-year-old Gary woman and 32-year-old Gary man were transported by ambulance for treatment of gunshot wounds and their condition is not known, police said. 

GARY — A man and woman were both shot in a home on Harrison Street Monday following an argument, according to the Gary Police Department. 

A 23-year-old Gary woman and 32-year-old Gary man were transported by ambulance for treatment of gunshot wounds. Their condition is not known, police said.

However, both victims were verbal and conscious on the scene, police said. 

The victims know the suspect. The Violent Crimes Division is investigating. 

