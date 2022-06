UPDATE: Former Merrillville football player dies after shooting, coroner says

MERRILLVILLE − A former Merrillville High School student and football payer was killed after being shot in Merrillville Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Aahric Whitehead, 20, of Merrillville, according to a report from Lake County Coroner David Pastrick. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was classified as a homicide, the report said.

Whitehead graduated from Merrillville High School in 2020 and he played for the football team, according to staff at the Merrillville High School athletics office.

"Please keep the family and friends of Aahric Whitehead in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing," a statement from Merrillville High School said. "Aahric was beloved by his Pirate Football coaches and teammates."

Merrillville police officers were dispatched around 7 p.m.Wednesday to the 7200 block of Taft Street following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they secured the scene and summoned medical aid, according to a news release. During the investigation, two additional individuals were found to be injured by gunfire. They received medical attention, according to police.

Merrillville police and EMS were assisted by Lake County Sheriff's CSI Unit and the Lake County Coroner's office.

The Merrillville Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning the incident contact Detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, Ext. 348.

Annie Mattea Education Reporter