Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush received terrible news this morning that two Indiana judicial officers were victims of a shooting overnight. The Indiana Judicial Branch holds educational conferences throughout the year and judges from across the state are in Indianapolis for one of the continuing education learning sessions that begins today. Chief Justice Rush expressed her deep sadness upon learning of this violence and is meeting with the victims’ families.

Statement from Indiana Chief Justice Vicki Carmichael

"Clark County Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael is shocked to learn of the overnight violence involving her fellow judges. Along with her colleagues, she is in Indianapolis attending educational programming.

Any questions about the nature of the shooting should be directed to police. However, Judge Carmichael has been assured that there is no reason to believe the judicial officers were targeted because of their positions with the Judicial Branch. This appears to be a random act of violence.

It is important for detectives to investigate the situation; therefore, Judge Carmichael will not be making any statements regarding the particulars of the event. However, Judge Carmichael has spoken with fellow judges who were with Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs and she been advised certain reports circulating about the event are inaccurate. She urges caution until police provide details and/or make an arrest. Judge Carmichael appreciates the outpouring of support and love from the members of the Clark county community."