A Valparaiso man convicted of felony murder and other crimes last year following the fatal stabbing of his accomplice during their attempted robbery of a marijuana dealer's apartment received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

John Loren Williams, 30, was sentenced to 91 years in prison as a habitual offender for causing the Jan. 29, 2020, death of 36-year-old Travis Thompson of Valparaiso, and for aggravated battery against the Valparaiso apartment resident, according to court records.

Records show Williams and Thompson used Facebook messages to plot how to overpower the resident in order to obtain marijuana and marijuana wax from the resident without paying for it.

Later, when the resident opened his apartment door to the men, Williams and Thompson each hit the resident in the face as the resident struggled to get away, eventually causing the resident's nightstand to overturn, according to court records.

Records show the resident then grabbed a hunting knife that fell out of his nightstand and swung it at Williams but hit Thompson's femoral artery in his left leg, spurring Thompson to flee the apartment.

Williams followed and attempted to lift the badly injured Thompson into their getaway car. But Williams left after he couldn't do it and Thompson bled out on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building, according to court records.

Records show a passerby discovered Thompson's body and called police. Officers followed the blood trail to the apartment where they found the resident had suffered multiple fractures around his eye that subsequently required reconstructive surgery to remove bone fragments and put the eye back into position, as well as bruising and abrasions to the resident's face, chest and back.

In his appeal, Williams argued, among other claims, that his convictions for both felony murder and aggravated battery violate the constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy, or being convicted twice for the same crime.

The appeals court, however, rejected that argument in its 3-0 ruling by finding there is no double jeopardy problem when there are two separate victims.

Specifically, Williams was convicted of felony murder for causing the death of Thompson while committing robbery, and Williams was convicted of aggravated battery for causing permanent physical injuries to the resident, the court said.

"We affirm Williams' convictions for felony murder and aggravated battery," said Appeals Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native.

Williams still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Feb. 27, 2089, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Michael Rodich Bradly Sansone James Bukur Jacoby Evans Joanna Garner David Gant Patrick Sulcer Daigha Tinnin Andrew Vanator Pedro Galarza III Francesco De Nicolo Jason Wildhart Cheryl Suyak Jaidon Edge Michael Diamond Gregory Posey Daniel Lehman William Bogielski Reginald Williams Bianca Wine Nathan Szwajkowski Tasha McCurdy James Rockhill Nolan Shepard Stephen Kearney Miquel Gonzalez Edgar Hernandez Martinez Pavle Jankuloski Seila Cuevas Tristan Ferguson Kelly Flatt Aaron Alday Aranda Felix Cruz Jr. Jimmy Zepeda Donovan Tillman Davonte Williams David Kolep Michelle Reeves Alison Cook Brandon Davis Tyler Bregenzer