Events to honor the service and commemorate the life of fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey are scheduled for later this week.

Bailey, 50, was killed in the line of duty March 3 after he was struck by a driver evading police on Interstate 69, near Fort Wayne. The Auburn resident was a 15-year state police veteran.

According to Indiana State Police, visitation for Bailey is set for 2-8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.

Following the funeral, a procession will take Bailey from the high school to his burial site at Calvary Cemetery, 600 S. Hamsher St., Garrett.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey.

Donations can be made online by selecting the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey" option at indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes, or by sending money tagged "Bailey" through Venmo to @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree