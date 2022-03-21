WATCH NOW: Fundraiser aims to help Region family left homeless after fire

LAKE STATION — Members of a Region family are in need of help after a fire ripped through their home March 6.

The family has organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com under the name "Help our family get back on our feet." It is organized by Alta Lewis, a member of the family.

The fire earlier this month affected two houses and a garage. There were no injuries, but both properties sustained damage.

Lake Station, Hobart and New Chicago fire department joined forces to extinguish the blaze. Everyone in both homes was able to get out safely.

Lewis said on the fundraiser's webpage that her family's house was inhabitable. She was unsure how long it would be until the home could be fixed.

"This has hit our family hard. We are not ones to ask for help very often, but with the prices of everything now a days, extra living expenses, and missed work, we are struggling," Lewis said on the page.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser had received more than $500 of its $4,000 goal.

