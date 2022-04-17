Woman leads high-speed pursuit following theft from Schererville Lowe's

SCHERERVILLE — A woman led Region police officers in a pursuit after stealing several flowers and plants from Lowe's Home Improvement store around Midnight on Sunday.
Joelle Jacques, 56, of Calumet City, was charged with resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving.
Schererville Police Department was dispatched to the store following an alarm at the garden center. Officers located a black SUV with a shopping bag covering the license plate parked nearby.
Jacques got into the driver's seat and fled southbound on U.S. 41. She was taken into custody after getting stuck in a ditch near the 20500 block of Wicker Avenue.
She was transported to Lake County Jail. St. John Police Department assisted on the scene.
